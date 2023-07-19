Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,299,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36,829.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,827 shares in the last quarter.

IYF opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.63.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

