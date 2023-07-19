Simmons Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.