Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.94 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Dover worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $150.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

