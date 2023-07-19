Simmons Bank Has $441,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

