Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Forte Biosciences in a research note issued on Sunday, July 16th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.66. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 273,711 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

