Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.5 %

NOC opened at $442.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $448.60 and its 200 day moving average is $459.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

