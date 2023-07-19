Simmons Bank Decreases Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 796,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
IGIB stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.