Simmons Bank Decreases Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 796,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

IGIB stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

