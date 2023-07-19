SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of KBE opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $52.53.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

