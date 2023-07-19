Simmons Bank Buys Shares of 5,192 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.87 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
