State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,333,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,481,000 after acquiring an additional 64,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.