Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.18. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2221 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.