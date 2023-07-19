State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,600 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,063 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 71,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.48.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

