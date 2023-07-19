Simmons Bank Has $685,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Newmont by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Newmont by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.49.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

