iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,902,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after buying an additional 283,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $129.72 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.12.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

