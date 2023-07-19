SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 770,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,279,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 481,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,462 shares of company stock valued at $10,334,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.86 and a twelve month high of $192.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

