Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,993,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,933,000 after buying an additional 52,656 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,629,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $210,336,000 after buying an additional 525,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.