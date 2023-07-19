SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML opened at $757.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $712.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

