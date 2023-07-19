Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

