SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 49,775 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 380.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,716,328 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.