Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,051 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,059,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,807,000 after purchasing an additional 141,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $118.37. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.