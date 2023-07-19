Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,447,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 183,664 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:F opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

