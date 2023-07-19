U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.37.

USB stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

