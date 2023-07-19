Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Copart by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 in the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

