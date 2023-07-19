Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 299,100 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 299,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MasTec were worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,376,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,834,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,575,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,431,000 after purchasing an additional 255,022 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

MasTec Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.13. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -723.83 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

