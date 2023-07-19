Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Copart Stock Down 0.2 %

CPRT opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 over the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

