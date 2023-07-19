Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Mills by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

