Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.38. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.