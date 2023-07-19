Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,038 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $352.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.83 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

