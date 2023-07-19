Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,340,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,983,000 after purchasing an additional 363,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

