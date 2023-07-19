Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $472.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.47. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

