Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 49.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 19.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 522,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 61.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $462.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

