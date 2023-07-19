Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.14% of Allegion worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.