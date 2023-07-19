Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.14% of Allegion worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

Allegion Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $126.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $111.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.