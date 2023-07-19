Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $472.41 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.47. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

