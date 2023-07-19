Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.11% of Amdocs worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

