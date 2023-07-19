Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $48.78 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $48,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.14.
Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $843.20 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $389.83 and a 1-year high of $847.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $784.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.65. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.24.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
