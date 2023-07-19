Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.40. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.42 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

