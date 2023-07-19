Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Reduced by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.4% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.42 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

