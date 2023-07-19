Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Nordson by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $247.42 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

