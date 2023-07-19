American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 390 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

