American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 390 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.
Home Depot Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Home Depot
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.