Strs Ohio Buys 3,766 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Incyte Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

