Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $33.35 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

NYSE CVX opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.42 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $291.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average is $163.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

