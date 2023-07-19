Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

GPC opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.25.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

