Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 110 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron stock opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.42 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

