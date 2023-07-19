Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in EQT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,409,000 after acquiring an additional 718,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,420,000 after acquiring an additional 253,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

NYSE EQT opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

