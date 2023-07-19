AIA Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

CVX stock opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.42 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.40. The firm has a market cap of $291.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

