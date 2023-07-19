Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,759,000 after buying an additional 51,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celanese by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $155,102,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.