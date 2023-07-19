New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,949 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Incyte worth $16,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 750,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

