Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $440.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.48.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

