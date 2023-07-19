Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 9,411 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.94.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

